We need Donald Trump to fix our economy

Biden immediately stopped American oil production. The price of fuel went sky high. Anyone in the trucking industry can tell you what this did to the cost of delivering products to stores nationwide.

Tariffs are only put on foreign imports. Not American-made products. No farmers have tariffs on them.

Yes, there was price-gouging during the Pandemic. And the current administration did zero to stop it.

The news is full this week of Trump declaring to American businesses, “If you keep your business in the US and hire American workers, we will lower your taxes from 25% to 15%. If you move your company to Mexico or offshore, we will charge you 200% in tariffs to bring your products over our border.”

This is what Trump did at the beginning of his last administration as well. Companies came pouring back onto U.S. soil, after moving offshore for the entire Obama administration.

The man is a multi-billionaire business leader. He fixed our economy last time, and he will do it again this time. He understands world economics, and what motivates business moguls. And they know it! And they know they can’t deceive him. He cuts to the chase and he does it FOR US!

This election is not a “personality contest.” It’s a vote between Capitalism and Communism. There are already plenty of Communist/Socialist countries in the world. You can easily go there.

We do not need to become another one.

Lisa Anders is a resident of the Village of Chatham.