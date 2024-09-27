Anthony Ricci

Anthony Ricci, 87, of Lady Lake, Florida, originally of Hoboken, New Jersey, passed into eternal life on Monday, September 23, 2024.

Anthony was born in Hoboken, New Jersey on November 9, 1936 and was Baptized in St. Francis Roman Catholic Church. He was always very proud to have been born and raised in “Sinatra territory” as he liked to call it. Everyone in town knew him by his nickname “Wishie”, and he always enjoyed telling stories of his Hoboken adventures.

Anthony was a devout Roman Catholic and a parishioner of St. Francis Roman Catholic church in Hoboken, NJ and a member of the 3rd Order of St. Francis. He also became an active and proud member of the St. Anthony Society in Garfield, NJ and later became a parishioner at St. Timothy’s Catholic Church in Lady Lake, FL as well.

Anthony was honored and proud to have served his country in the United States Army in 1955-1957. He was stationed in Fort Sill, Oklahoma where he trained and prepared for active duty in Korea. However, he remained in Fort Sill and worked in the kitchen where he enjoyed feeding his fellow soldiers. He received an Honorable Discharge in 1957. He later became a very proud member of the American Legion Post 347 in Lady Lake, FL.

However, the highlight of his life was his 75-year baking career. In 1948 when Anthony was just 12 years old, he started working at Corbisiero’s Bakery located at 4th St and Madison St in Hoboken. The owner, “Don” Angelo Corbisiero, took Anthony under his wings. He started as the baker’s apprentice carrying flour bags from the back to the work stations, washing trays, and wiping down utensils and the benches. He finally earned a spot on “the bench” in 1951 at the age of 15. He went on to become a skilled baker making breads, cakes, cake decorations, pastries, as well as ethnic baked goods such as Challah bread, German cakes, Polish breads, and Italian cookies and pastries. He was very well known for his famous pignoli and tri-color cookies. His passion for baking was evident in his beautiful and delicious baked goods.

Over the years, Anthony went on to work for numerous bakeries around New Jersey. In 1961 he opened his first pastry shop called “Roma Pastry Shop” in Lyndhurst. There, he became the first baker in Northern NJ to make miniature pastries. In the 1970’s he owned and operated Mediterranean Bakery in Lake Hopatcong, where he was very successful and well known for donating baked goods to local churches and orphanages. In 1980 he became the head baker of the Sheraton Hotel in Hasbrouck Heights. There, Anthony had the honor and pleasure of baking specialty bran muffins for the legendary New York Yankee Joe DiMaggio. They developed a close friendship and remained friends for several years. At the Sheraton Hotel, Anthony also met and baked for other famous athletes such as Billy Martin and Yogi Berra. Anthony particularly loved these moments as he was a dedicated and die-hard Yankees fan since 1942.

In his later years Anthony went on to work for Shop Rite, Costco, and finally Supreme Bakery in West Orange. He was famous for always having a supply of cookies and breads in the trunk of his car that he enjoyed giving to friends and family. A true master of his trade, he became affectionately known as “Tony the baker” or “the cookie man” by all. However, Anthony had such a passion and love for his craft that he never truly retired, as he continued at home where he enjoyed baking cookies, cakes, and breads for friends and family until his final days.

His other great love, of course, was his family and friends. He was always happiest when he was spending time with his loved ones; playing a card game, listening to Frank Sinatra, watching his grandsons’ baseball games, or enjoying Sunday dinner together. At every holiday and gathering, he was always in the center of the room telling jokes and stories and bringing laughter to everyone. Most of all, he enjoyed being in the center of the dancefloor at every party and showing his best dance moves.

Anthony is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Annabel Policastro Ricci; his sister Josephine Ricci; his son Anthony M. Ricci, and his wife Jennifer Ricci; his daughter, Lisa Ricci Azzizzo and her husband Antonino Azzizzo; as well as his 5 beloved grandchildren Julianna, Anthony, Alex, AJ and Marco; Anthony is also survived by many loving cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A visitation will take place at Beyers Funeral Home in Lady Lake, Florida on Monday, September 30, 2024 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

A mass at St. Timothy’s Catholic Church will be held the following day, Tuesday, October 1, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. with interment to follow at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida with honors.