To the Editor:

If you support Trump you support sexual assault.

If you support Trump you support sexual predators.

If you support Trump you support business fraud.

If you support Trump you support racism.

If you support Trump you support insurrection.

If you support Trump you support assault on police officers.

If you support Trump you support theft of government secrets.

If you support Trump you support incompetence.

If you support Trump you are in a cult.

Annette Woodley

Village of Hadley