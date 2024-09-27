DUI suspect charged one year after grandmother killed in crash in The Villages

A drunk driving suspect has been charged nearly a year after a crash killed a grandmother in The Villages.

Lisa Marie Kyler, 56, had been driving a Chevy van in October 2023 on Belle Meade Circle near Mulberry Grove Plaza when her van was hit by a motorcycle ridden by 56-year-old Gerald Antonio Palomba of Belleview.

Reports at the time said Palomba ran a red light and crashed into the van, which had a green light.

Kyler had been traveling with her 8-year-old granddaughter, who was not seriously injured. Kyler was transported by ambulance to UF Health Spanish Plaines Hospital in The Villages. She died there from injuries suffered in the crash.

“Anyone who knew my mother knows what a kind and giving soul she was. She would do anything for the people she loved,” Kyler’s daughter, Roxanne Fonzi, said at the time of her death. She was the life of the party and if you were with her, you couldn’t help but laugh and smile.”

Palomba was also injured and had a lengthy hospitalization. An investigator from the Florida Highway Patrol determined that Palomba had been driving under the influence at the time of the crash. Palomba has a previous DUI conviction.

He was originally picked up in Lake County and later transferred to the Marion County Jail. Bond was set at $71,000.