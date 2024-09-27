88.5 F
The Villages
Friday, September 27, 2024
First Responders putting course closed due to wet conditions

By Staff Report
The First Responders Stars and Stripes Putting Course will be closed due to wet conditions, through Sunday, Sept. 29. If you have any questions or need additional information, contact First Responders Recreation Center at (352) 674-1870.

Do you support Trump?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hadley resident wants Trump supporters to know what it is they are standing for.

Blatant misuse of Medicare communications

A Village of DeLuna resident cries foul and contends that government resources are being unfairly used to prop up the campaign of Kamala Harris.

National Security Council members say Trump unfit to serve

A Village of Hadley resident warns that members of the National Security Council have warmed the Trump is unfit to serve as president.

Let’s make sure Trump wins in The Villages!

A Village of St. Johns resident says that Villagers can’t allow Blue Staters to cut into Trump’s support here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Who’s to blame for high food prices?

A Village of St. Charles resident offers some thoughts about the reasons for climbing food prices. Read her Letter to the Editor.

