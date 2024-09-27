85.2 F
The Villages
Friday, September 27, 2024
FTC appealing The Villages’ victory in non-compete clause battle

By Meta Minton
The Federal Trade Commission is appealing a recent victory by The Villages as it continues to wield a non-compete clause over its sales agents.

The FTC filed an appeal this past week in U.S. District Court in Ocala challenging a stay granted to Properties of The Villages in a battle over the non-compete clause.

Earlier this year, the FTC issued a final rule to promote competition by banning non-compete agreements across the nation. Jennifer Parr, vice president of sales and marketing for The Villages and president of Properties of The Villages, said in a legal declaration that The Villages would suffer “significant and irreparable” harm if the sales representatives selling dream homes are no longer bound by non-compete agreements.

Judge Timothy Corrigan granted an emergency request from Properties of The Villages to keep the non-compete clauses in the contracts of its sales representatives, pending the outcome of the company’s lawsuit against the FTC.

The Villages General Counsel Brian Hudson said in a court declaration that 45 sales associates have left Properties of The Villages since Sept. 5, 2022 and are still subject to the non-compete clauses in their contracts.

The Villages has also complained about the expensive legal fight it is waging against the FTC.

