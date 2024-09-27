Mesa de Notte Italian restaurant is under new ownership

Mesa de Notte in Ocala, Florida is under new ownership with the same staff and management. Julian Osorno, Eddi Rivera, and Thai Johns have been part of the Mesa family for over 10 years and longtime owner, Jose Moreno, sold the restaurant to them in late June of 2024.

Julian, Eddi, and Thai have a collective 35+ years of restaurant experience. Executive Chef Eddi has trained along the sides of locally renowned Chefs like Tony Trinidad and Loring Felix, as well as operating as Sous Chef at Mesa de Notte for over 6 years with Jose Moreno. Julian Osorno began as a server at Mesa before becoming General Manager of Mesa in 2017, while Thai Johns worked as a busser and server before becoming Assistant Manager in 2021.

The Italian restaurant opened its doors in 2011 and has been an Ocala staple for over a decade. Patrons will still see many of the same familiar faces among the staff, along with the same food they know and love. The new owners are looking to build upon the high standards that Mesa has already set for quality food and service with more social media presence and weekly specials that can be found on the menu and online at www.mesaocala.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mesadenotte

Long time regular Jerry Blackburn said,

“As they say change is inevitable and being someone who hates change, I’m glad I didn’t jump to conclusions when Mesa De Notte changed ownership in June. Julian Osorno went from General Manager to current owner along with Thai and Eddi. I have worked with them both for many years -Julian 8 years. I have done date nights there with my wife, used the meeting room too many times to count for special events and most recently we had Mesa cater a Private Party of 60 and it could not have gone any better. It’s virtually the same people, same great recipes and the servers are 2nd to none. Check them out, you’ll be glad you did.

-Jerry B “.

Patrick and Mary Hill had this to say,

“We would like to extend our congratulations to Julian and his team on their seamless transition to the management and ownership of Mesa de Notte. Although we are unsure of the exact timing of the change, what stands out is the team’s exceptional ability to maintain the same high standards of service and the high quality of the meals that we have always appreciated. Mesa de Notte has long been one of our favorite restaurants, and thanks to your leadership, it continues to hold that distinction. We wish you continued success and we look forward to dining with you all again.”

Patrick and Mary Hill

Mesa is open from 3-9pm Tuesday through Saturday. Reservations can be made from https://www.yelp.com/biz/mesa- de-notte-ocala, Mesaocala.com, or by calling in to the restaurant at 352-732-4737. Call or email them (mesadenotte@gmail.com) to inquire about your next private party or catering.