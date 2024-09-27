80.7 F
Friday, September 27, 2024
National Security Council members say Trump unfit to serve

By Letters to the Editor
Comments

To the Editor:

Over 700 members of the National Security Council signed a letter saying that Trump is “unfit” to serve as president.
These signees are both Democrats and Republicans. Did the MAGA Republicans read it? Makes me remember how Trump withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal in 2018. Two years later Iran was much closer to making a nuclear bomb which was prohibited by the nuclear pact. Go ahead look it up! Trump’s sanctions didn’t work as far as Iran’s nuclear ambitions. Our allies shook their heads at this bozo. And remember how Trump abandoned our Kurdish allies who were slaughtered. These were the same fighters who were our allies in Iraq.
Sure Trump would keep us out of wars because he doesn’t have the backbone to stand up to our enemies like Putin. He would abandon Ukraine. That’s how he would stop the war there.

Jim Dockham
Village of Hadley

 

Photos