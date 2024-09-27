88.5 F
The Villages
Friday, September 27, 2024
New Yorker arrested on DUI charge after drinking at Body Shots

By Staff Report
A New Yorker was arrested on a drunk driving charge after drinking at the local Body Shots gentlemen’s club.

Michael J. Dailey, 42, of Rochester, N.Y. was driving a yellow Penske box truck at about 1 a.m. Wednesday when he pulled into a parking lot and began stumbling, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy approached Dailey, who admitted he had been “drinking beers at Body Shots.”

He struggled through field sobriety exercises and refused to provide a breath sample.

Dailey was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Marion County Jail.

