Philip Simmons

Phil Simmons, beloved father, husband, grandfather, and partner. He served up love and laughter in every corner of his life. Whether he was netting victories on the Pickleball court or skunking opponents in cribbage, Phil was always “all in” with his passions?both personal and professional.

From his 40 year career in fixed income portfolios to his daily domination at the local pickleball court, he was highly invested in everything he did, especially in those he loved.

Loyal, authentic, and always ready for a good time, Phil had a knack for putting a spin on life that made it a little more fun for everyone around him.

He’s preceded in death by his parents Betty & Allen Simmons, brother Dr. Denis Simmons (Gretchen Simmons) and his loving wife, MaryAnn Simmons, and son Eric Simmons. Phil is survived by his partner in life Barbara Clevenger; his four children, Samuel Simmons, Jessica Fischer (Michael Fischer), Al Simmons (Samantha Simmons), and Sarah Lindgren (Adam Lindgren); and his six grandkids?Joey, Eli, Sloane, Lucy, Henry, and Sullivan (Philip) who are most likely to carry on Phil’s card shark legacy.

A celebration of Phil’s life will be held in Frankfort, IL (details below). Feel free to bring your best stories, your strongest cribbage hand, and your competitive spirit?just be warned, those Simmons’ kids fully intend to win.

Rest in peace, Phil. Your memory will live on in the hearts of those who shared countless rounds of fun with you. ?