Friday, September 27, 2024
Robert C. Spiering

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Robert C. Spiering
Robert C. Spiering, 60-year resident of Waterloo, IA and recently of Lady Lake, FL, died on June 3, 2024. He was born to Albert Spiering and Claire Bebernis Spiering on September 10, 1925. He was followed by a brother, Jerrold Spiering and a sister Loretta Spiering Breault.

The family lived in Rapid City, South Dakota. Bob graduated from Rapid City High School in 1944. He also attended the South Dakota School of Mines, the University of South Dakota, and graduated from Chicago College of Optometry as a Doctor of Optometry in 1955.

Bob married Helen Kolashefsky March 1, 1952. He served in the National Guard for three and a half years in South Dakota, earning the rank of Sergeant. He was a USPS letter carrier for more than 28 years and belonged to Bethel Presbyterian Church for over 50 years. Along with his wife he delivered Meals on Wheels and received the Iowa Governors Volunteer Award.

Bob is survived by his three children, Lorraine Clark of Lady Lake, FL, David (Rosie) Spiering of Lamar, MO, and Raymond (Lousie) Spiering of Wahoo, NE. Seven grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

