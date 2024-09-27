Sumter County begins damage assessment in wake of Hurricane Helene

The Sumter County Emergency Operations Center has been downgraded to partial activation as of 6 a.m. this morning.

Key Sumter County personnel remain in the EOC to ensure a coordinated response and recovery process. While the immediate threat from Hurricane Helene has lessened, county operations continue as damage assessment is under way.

In addition, shelters at the Wildwood Community Center and Sumter County Fairgrounds were scheduled to close at 9 a.m. Friday.

Crews are actively responding to reports of downed trees and power outages.

Residents needing storm-related information or other county actions can call the Citizens Information Center at (352) 689-4400.