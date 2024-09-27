Trying to understand the deep divide in politics

There are only two diametrically opposite ideologies that divide politics, philosophy, culture and religion. They are truth and reality vs. deception and fantasy! Truth is reality and deception is fantasy! In one sense the difference is philosophical, but more accurately is based upon belief in biblical principles vs. diametric opposition to biblical principles. That opposition is angry, hateful, promotes lockstep propaganda, censors’ truth, demonizes and cancels and destroys people. They also project all the evils that they are guilty of on their opposition. All this is simply explained by some people submitting to legitimate biblical authority and others in rebellion against biblical authority!

One group really cares about others and wants what is best for them. The other group is self-serving and is primarily concerned with maintaining power and control over their opposition as a minimum. They use false compassion and lies to garner constituents favor, but really don’t even care about their supporters. When the, now destroyed, Georgia Guidestones identified their first commandment as reducing the population of the planet by about 95%, that has to include their constituents as well as their opposition. They claim to be charitable and caring. However, Arthur C. Brooks proved that was not true in his book titled “Who Really Cares.” He showed that the Democrats were the least charitable group and the Christians the most charitable group even when not considering the large amount of money they give to their churches. This deception is covered in more detail in the previously published article linked below:

https://www.villages-news.com/2024/09/14/they-are-trying-to-destroy-america/#google_vignette

Things that are complicated are difficult to figure out. Deceptions are used for the purpose of keeping people from figuring things out! If we could all understand this simple truth (submission vs. rebellion), the ideological framework that explains everything, we could confidently expose the many evil deceptions and have truth in politics, culture and religion restored.

Bill Nitardy is a resident of the Village of Sunset Pointe.