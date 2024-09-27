85.2 F
The Villages
Friday, September 27, 2024
Wildwood wastewater treatment plant spills 20,000 gallons due to power outage

By Staff Report
The City of Wildwood’s wastewater treatment plant lost power during Hurricane Helene, leading to the spilling of 20,000 gallons of wastewater.

The power outage occurred at about 2 a.m. Friday, according to a report from Sumter County.

Wildwood has been racing the clock to build a new $150 million wastewater treatment plant to try to keep pace with the rapid population growth.

County officials also reported that two shelters were opened due to Hurricane Helene. A special needs shelter at the Wildwood Community Center had 10 residents while a general shelter at the Sumter County Fairgrounds had 50 residents and a dog.

