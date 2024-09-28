Dana Alan Lips

Dana Alan Lips, 74, The Villages, Florida passed away on September 26, 2024 at his residence in The Villages, Florida. Dana was born on November 19, 1949 in Meriden, Connecticut to his parents George Emil Lips and Sadie Grace (Higginson) Lips.

Dana and his late wife Barbara moved to The Villages in 1996 from Middletown, Connecticut. He was a veteran serving in the United States Coast Guard. Dana was employed by A.T.&T. as a Field Technician in the Telecommunication Industry. He was a member of S.N.E.T. (Southern New England Telephone) of A.T.&T.

Dana was of the Lutheran Faith.

He is survived by his daughter: Kristina DiMartino and her husband Brian of Middletown, CT; his son: Dana A. Lips and his wife Janette of Middletown, CT; a sister: Lori Hecht and her husband James of Durham, CT; four loving grandchildren: Briana, Kayla, Breanna and Ericka; many nieces and nephews.

Dana was preceded in death by his loving wife Barbara Ann Lips.