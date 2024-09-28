Golf courses need better maintenance

To the Editor:

I would like to say one thing. The courses in the Villages do get a lot of play. In my opinion, if you do better maintenance during the week you wouldn’t have to spend millions of dollars tearing apart golf courses all the time. Like double seeding areas, water the greens more often, I have seen new patches put in around tee boxes and other places on the course and it looks good. I go back 8 or 9 days later to play and it’s all dead, brown patches of grass. Big brown spots on the green, YOU need to water more. I came down to visit 6 or 7 years ago and the and the courses were 100% better than they are now, so what happened? You want us to take pride in our property how about you take some pride in the courses? When I have friends come down to visit for 3 or 4 days I take them outside The Villages to play. Better courses, cheaper, and a little more fun.

Dorian Godtfredsen

Village of Orange Blossom Hills