Grand opening date announced for new restaurant in The Villages

A new restaurant will celebrate the boosters who support the sports programs at The Villages Charter School.

Boosters Bar & Grill is set to hold a grand opening at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2. It is located near the new Shallow Creek Championship Golf Course. The event will feature entertainment and giveaways.

Boosters held a recent “soft opening” and it was described as a “slam dunk” with diners raving about good food and terrific service.

The restaurant, with its modern open space, is being touted as the perfect way for golfers to relax after playing the championship course. The menu includes burgers and wings. Scott Copeland will serve as the restaurant’s executive chef.

It is also considered an ideal place for families whose children attend the nearby charter school.

Boosters Bar & Grill is located at 8003 Landstone Blvd.