Saturday, September 28, 2024
Harbor Hills motorcyclist arrested after trying to ditch illicit pills

By Staff Report
Comments
John Erik Draxinger
A motorcyclist from Harbor Hills was arrested after trying to toss out illicit pills to avoid arrest.

John Erik Draxinger, 39, who lives in the gated community in Lady Lake, was riding a motorcycle at about 3 p.m. Thursday on Lake Unity Road in Fruitland Park when a deputy noticed he was not wearing eye protection, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy initiated a traffic stop and saw Draxinger “discard a white colored plastic baggie from the right side of the motorcycle.”

Draxinger told the deputy he typically rides with a helmet and did not think he was required to have eye protection. He denied discarding anything. The deputy found the bag which “contained several pink pills.”

Draxinger said the pills were Subutex and Xanax and claimed they had been “given to him by his boss” to “ration him through the weekend.” A search of Draxinger’s backpack turned up syringes and a pill grinder.

He was arrested on charges of drug possession and tampering with evidence. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $11,000 bond.

