86.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, September 28, 2024
type here...

Jersey Girl shows off stylish parking at postal station

By Staff Report
Comments

A Jersey Girl showed off some stylish diagonal parking at the Pennecamp Postal Station. It appears she also operated a Dog Taxi did some government work in Nevada.

This Jersey Girl showed off some stylish parking at a postal station in The Villages
This Jersey Girl showed off some stylish parking at a postal station in The Villages.

Share your Bad Parking photos at news@villages-news.com

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Golf courses need better maintenance

A Village of Orange Blossom Hills resident contends that golf courses in The Villages need better maintenance.

So now we won’t have gate attendants during overnight hours?

A Village of LaBelle resident objects to a plan to eliminate overnight gate attendants in The Villages.

You are supporting Satan’s agenda

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hadley resident suggests that there are voters who are supporting Satan’s agenda.

Do you support Trump?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hadley resident wants Trump supporters to know what it is they are standing for.

Blatant misuse of Medicare communications

A Village of DeLuna resident cries foul and contends that government resources are being unfairly used to prop up the campaign of Kamala Harris.

Photos