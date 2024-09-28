Pat Bruzzese

Pat Bruzzese, age 83, passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2024 at Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages. Pat was born in Brooklyn, New York on May 12, 1941 to the late Joseph and Filomena (Gala) Bruzzese. He was Catholic in faith.

After high school, Pat served in the United States Army, and after a career as a police officer, he retired from the New York City Police Department.

He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, working with horses and dabbling with archery.

He was the founding member of the Blue Knights of The Villages and belonged to the Brooklyn Club.

Pat loved John Wayne and his movies and played lotto weekly.

Pat was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Elliot, and his brother, Joseph, Jr..

Survivors include his beloved wife of 61 years, Myrna S. Bruzzese; two daughters, Toni Lynn McMahon (Patrick) and Joni; grandson, Spencer Esty (Nicole); sister-in-law, Roz; brother-in-law, Alan (Cindi); sister, Phyliss; three great grandchildren, Ryder, Kingsley and Isabella; nephews, Craig (Angelika) and Kyle; niece, Stacey; godchildren, Vince and Anthony and many nephews, nieces and step grandchildren and great grandchildren.