86.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, September 28, 2024
type here...

Pat Bruzzese

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Comments
Pat Bruzzese
Pat Bruzzese

Pat Bruzzese, age 83, passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2024 at Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages. Pat was born in Brooklyn, New York on May 12, 1941 to the late Joseph and Filomena (Gala) Bruzzese. He was Catholic in faith.

After high school, Pat served in the United States Army, and after a career as a police officer, he retired from the New York City Police Department.

He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, working with horses and dabbling with archery.

He was the founding member of the Blue Knights of The Villages and belonged to the Brooklyn Club.

Pat loved John Wayne and his movies and played lotto weekly.

Pat was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Elliot, and his brother, Joseph, Jr..

Survivors include his beloved wife of 61 years, Myrna S. Bruzzese; two daughters, Toni Lynn McMahon (Patrick) and Joni; grandson, Spencer Esty (Nicole); sister-in-law, Roz; brother-in-law, Alan (Cindi); sister, Phyliss; three great grandchildren, Ryder, Kingsley and Isabella; nephews, Craig (Angelika) and Kyle; niece, Stacey; godchildren, Vince and Anthony and many nephews, nieces and step grandchildren and great grandchildren.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Golf courses need better maintenance

A Village of Orange Blossom Hills resident contends that golf courses in The Villages need better maintenance.

So now we won’t have gate attendants during overnight hours?

A Village of LaBelle resident objects to a plan to eliminate overnight gate attendants in The Villages.

You are supporting Satan’s agenda

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hadley resident suggests that there are voters who are supporting Satan’s agenda.

Do you support Trump?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hadley resident wants Trump supporters to know what it is they are standing for.

Blatant misuse of Medicare communications

A Village of DeLuna resident cries foul and contends that government resources are being unfairly used to prop up the campaign of Kamala Harris.

Photos