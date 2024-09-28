Patricia Strohman

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Patricia Rose Strohman in Epping, NH on August 30, 2024. Patricia, age 70, from The Villages, FL, was born in Mariposa, CA on February 4, 1954.

She is pre-deceased by her parents, Howard and Frankie (Gordo) Bell and her sister, Sheila (Bell) Tarvin.

She is survived by her husband Jeffrey Mark Strohman, her adult children: Jeff, Cathi, Bryan and wife Patricia, grandchildren: Hayden, Dylan and Parker and her sister Shirley (Bell) Goodman.

A Celebration of Life in Patricia’s honor will be held at the Puritan Conference & Events Center in the Pappas/Canotas Room, 245 Hooksett Road, Manchester, NH on Saturday, October 5, 2024, at 6:00 p.m.