80.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, September 28, 2024
type here...

Patricia Strohman

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Comments
Patricia Strohman
Patricia Strohman

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Patricia Rose Strohman in Epping, NH on August 30, 2024. Patricia, age 70, from The Villages, FL, was born in Mariposa, CA on February 4, 1954.

She is pre-deceased by her parents, Howard and Frankie (Gordo) Bell and her sister, Sheila (Bell) Tarvin.

She is survived by her husband Jeffrey Mark Strohman, her adult children: Jeff, Cathi, Bryan and wife Patricia, grandchildren: Hayden, Dylan and Parker and her sister Shirley (Bell) Goodman.

A Celebration of Life in Patricia’s honor will be held at the Puritan Conference & Events Center in the Pappas/Canotas Room, 245 Hooksett Road, Manchester, NH on Saturday, October 5, 2024, at 6:00 p.m.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

You are supporting Satan’s agenda

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hadley resident suggests that there are voters who are supporting Satan’s agenda.

Do you support Trump?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hadley resident wants Trump supporters to know what it is they are standing for.

Blatant misuse of Medicare communications

A Village of DeLuna resident cries foul and contends that government resources are being unfairly used to prop up the campaign of Kamala Harris.

National Security Council members say Trump unfit to serve

A Village of Hadley resident warns that members of the National Security Council have warmed the Trump is unfit to serve as president.

Let’s make sure Trump wins in The Villages!

A Village of St. Johns resident says that Villagers can’t allow Blue Staters to cut into Trump’s support here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos