Robert Lance

Robert H. Lance passed away on September 15 at his home in The Villages, FL, surrounded by his wife and siblings. He was 75 years old.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Jane Ann; his brother, Bill Lance (Gloria), his sister, Kathy Swaneveld (Dirk), of The Villages and his son, Rob Lance. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert H. Lance, Sr. and Marian (Spada) Lance and daughter Leah.

Originally from Phillipsburg, NJ, Bob graduated from Stevens Institute of Technology with a Bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering, and received his M.B.A. from Fairleigh Dickinson University. He was a member of Beta Theta Pi fraternity and served in the Army National Guard.

Bob’s career in the chemical industry allowed for many rising positions as well as many moves. One of those moves was to Mobile, AL, where he eventually met and married his wife, Jane Ann. They lived in many locations in New Jersey and Mobile, including a number of years in Frankfurt, Germany. Bob and Jane Ann traveled extensively throughout Europe during that time. Bob retired as Executive Vice-President with Degussa/Evonik Chemical Corporation.

Bob was active in many organizations: The Board of Directors of Junior Achievement, Goodwill Industries, Mobile Opera, and the Senior Bowl. Bob was honored for his outstanding contribution to the City of Mobile.

He and Jane Ann moved full time to The Villages in 2011 where he enjoyed playing golf, scuba diving and e-biking. Bob was extremely active in his church, St. George Episcopal, where he worshipped and served in many leadership positions. He truly served his God and his community.

Services will be held at St. George Episcopal Church, 1250 Paige Place in The Villages, at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 12. Memorials may be sent to St. George at the church address.