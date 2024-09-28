So now we won’t have gate attendants during overnight hours?

To the Editor:

It has just come to my attention that as of Oct. 1, 2024, all of the gatekeepers in The Villages, will no longer be available between midnight and 6 a.m.

I’ve also heard that if enough people would complain, they would not go through with the plan … so far , very few people know about it or have called to object.

It’s important to voice your opinion because most robberies in the homes are after midnight. Please do your due diligence.

Once they put this in place, it will be hard to undo.

Linda Moretta

Village of LaBelle