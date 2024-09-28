80.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, September 28, 2024
type here...

So now we won’t have gate attendants during overnight hours?

By Letters to the Editor
Comments

To the Editor:

It has just come to my attention that as of Oct. 1, 2024, all of the gatekeepers in The Villages, will no longer be available between midnight and 6 a.m.
I’ve also heard that if enough people would complain, they would not go through with the plan … so far , very few people know about it or have called to object.
It’s important to voice your opinion because most robberies in the homes are after midnight. Please do your due diligence.
Once they put this in place, it will be hard to undo.

Linda Moretta
Village of LaBelle

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

You are supporting Satan’s agenda

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hadley resident suggests that there are voters who are supporting Satan’s agenda.

Do you support Trump?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hadley resident wants Trump supporters to know what it is they are standing for.

Blatant misuse of Medicare communications

A Village of DeLuna resident cries foul and contends that government resources are being unfairly used to prop up the campaign of Kamala Harris.

National Security Council members say Trump unfit to serve

A Village of Hadley resident warns that members of the National Security Council have warmed the Trump is unfit to serve as president.

Let’s make sure Trump wins in The Villages!

A Village of St. Johns resident says that Villagers can’t allow Blue Staters to cut into Trump’s support here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos