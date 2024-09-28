Tunnel entrances in The Villages notorious for close calls

Tunnel entrances in The Villages have long been notorious for close calls.

A resident caught this close call on his golf cart dash came this past week at the tunnel near Havana Country Club.

Too many times, golf carts emerge from the tunnel, with the driver barely taking the time to look both ways. The golf cart driver pulls into traffic and finds a golf cart, with the right of way, rapidly approaching.

For bicyclists, it’s even scarier, as a Villager described in a Letter to the Editor in 2020.

In 2019, a VHA golf cart safety instructors estimated that 80 percent of golf cart crashes in The Villages occur at tunnels. That same year, the son and grandchildren of a couple in The Villages were hospitalized after a crash at a tunnel.

Once upon a time, many of the exits at golf cart tunnels had speed bumps to promote safety. Officials opted to remove those speed bumps after complaints from Villagers with neck and back ailments.

Share your experiences at the tunnel at news@villages-news.com