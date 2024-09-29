Convicted felon jailed without bond after nabbed in The Villages

A convicted felon nabbed recently in The Villages has been hauled back to Lake County.

Lonnie Andus Cantrell, 67, of Lady Lake, was being held without bond this past weekend at the Lake County Jail on a probation violation. He was transferred there from the Sumter County Detention Center where he had been since his arrest in the Village of Tall Trees.

Cantrell has had numerous drug and drinking-related arrests including a December 2022 arrest in Wildwood on his birthday. He has had three drunk driving arrests in Michigan and one in Honolulu.