Dennis Batty

Dennis Leo Batty, age 82, passed away at Memorial Hospital in Marysville, Ohio, on September 20, 2024. He was born in Miami County, Ohio, on May 5, 1942, to Mary Marie (Bey) Batty and Louis Francis Batty. He was the oldest of five boys.

Dennis was a loving husband to his wife of 55 years, Roberta Ann (Marshall) Batty. He was a devoted father to his children; Lee Batty and his wife Erin of Germantown, Ohio; Bob Batty and his wife Hope of Versailles, Ohio; and Anne Marie Eley and her husband David of Marysville, Ohio. Dennis was also a proud grandfather to Emerald Rose Batty, Rosetta Lynn Batty, Luke Stephen Batty, Mara Beth Batty, Isaac Dennis Batty, Joseph Earl Eley, Matthew Louis Eley, and Ryan Dennis Eley.

Dennis proudly served in the Navy for four years. After his service, he worked as an electrician for 36 years at Corning Glass in Greenville, Ohio. While he worked there, Dennis earned the nickname “Father Worm” which he proudly embraced.

Shortly after retiring from Corning Glass, Dennis and his wife moved to Dublin, Ohio, where Dennis decided sitting around the house was just not the life for him. He returned to work and spent another 10 years with Home Depot, traveling around the Columbus area setting up displays.

When he retired from Home Depot, he and his wife settled first in Marysville, Ohio, and later in The Villages, Florida. In retirement, Dennis filled his time traveling with his wife to wineries and breweries both locally and around the United States. No matter his location, Dennis made sure to find time to attend the school activities, sporting events and the graduations of his grandchildren.

Dennis enjoyed working around the house, cooking for his wife, and playing cards at family gatherings. His passion for football was unmistakable, particularly his support for Versailles Tiger Football.

Dennis was preceded in death by his brothers, Louis Thomas Batty and Stephen James Batty. He is survived by his brothers and sisters in law; George Edgar & Mary Batty of Cass City, Michigan, Kenneth Michael & Humaira Batty of Clovis, California.