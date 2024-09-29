83.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, September 29, 2024
type here...

Donnie Hanberry

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Comments
Donnie Hanberry
Donnie Hanberry

Donnie Joe Hanberry, of the Village of Fenney, suddenly passed away on September 2, 2024. He was born on Oct. 18, 1938 in Sumrall, MS. He is predeceased by his parents, Edgar Hugh Hanberry, Miriam Girley Hanberry, brothers Edwin Earl Hanberry, Charles Lynn Hanberry, Shirley Wayne Hanberry, Royce Sexton Hanberry, Harry “Pete” Olin Han berry, and wife Susan Koffen berger Hanberry.

Donnie Joe Hanberry grew up in Slidell and Metairie, LA. He attended East Jefferson High School and Louisiana State University. He served as President of The Key Club and Kiwanis Club. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Panama. Donnie worked for Motorola and in the real estate industry before retiring to Florida in 2015.

He absolutely loved working on his computer and sharing his interest and joys with others. He loved playing golf with his brothers and friends and was an ambassador on the golf courses here in the Villages.

He is survived by his former wife and best friend, Barbara Hanberry, his sister Lynnie Jean Hanberry Fogg, and many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews.

Don will be remembered for his fun loving personality, his love of history and engaging others in conversations and humor.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

What are they doing with money saved from laying off nighttime gate attendants?

A Village of Springdale resident is wondering what The Villages will be doing with the money saved from the nighttime gate attendant layoffs.

Man pretending to be woman playing in women’s softball in The Villages

A Village of Richmond woman is horrified that a man pretending to be a woman is being allowed to play women’s softball in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Knowing the gates were manned gave me greater sense of security

A Village of Palo Alto resident is unhappy with a decision to get rid of overnight gate attendants. She said knowing they were there, gave her a greater sense of security.

Golf courses need better maintenance

A Village of Orange Blossom Hills resident contends that golf courses in The Villages need better maintenance.

So now we won’t have gate attendants during overnight hours?

A Village of LaBelle resident objects to a plan to eliminate overnight gate attendants in The Villages.

Photos