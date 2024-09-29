Donnie Hanberry

Donnie Joe Hanberry, of the Village of Fenney, suddenly passed away on September 2, 2024. He was born on Oct. 18, 1938 in Sumrall, MS. He is predeceased by his parents, Edgar Hugh Hanberry, Miriam Girley Hanberry, brothers Edwin Earl Hanberry, Charles Lynn Hanberry, Shirley Wayne Hanberry, Royce Sexton Hanberry, Harry “Pete” Olin Han berry, and wife Susan Koffen berger Hanberry.

Donnie Joe Hanberry grew up in Slidell and Metairie, LA. He attended East Jefferson High School and Louisiana State University. He served as President of The Key Club and Kiwanis Club. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Panama. Donnie worked for Motorola and in the real estate industry before retiring to Florida in 2015.

He absolutely loved working on his computer and sharing his interest and joys with others. He loved playing golf with his brothers and friends and was an ambassador on the golf courses here in the Villages.

He is survived by his former wife and best friend, Barbara Hanberry, his sister Lynnie Jean Hanberry Fogg, and many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews.

Don will be remembered for his fun loving personality, his love of history and engaging others in conversations and humor.