Hali Wilde

Hali Wilde, age 76, of Alton Bay, New Hampshire, and The Villages, Florida, passed away peacefully on August 30, 2024. Born Hali Lorraine McKimm on May 24, 1948, in Canton, Ohio, Hali was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.

Predeceased by her parents, Gene and Velma (Dimmerling) McKimm, and her brother, Michael McKimm. Hali is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Sidney, and their two sons, Owen Wilde(Jamie) and Seth Wilde(Stephanie) of Alton Bay, NH. She is also lovingly remembered by her brothers, Thomas McKimm of Naples, Florida, and Terry McKimm of Louisville, Ohio; her sister, Rebecca McKimm of Waikoloa, Hawaii; stepchildren, Erick Wilde (Denise) of Henniker, New Hampshire, and Bryan Wilde of Sagamore Beach, Massachusetts; and her six cherished grandchildren.

Hali enjoyed a successful career as a registered nurse, working at renowned institutions such as Sloan Kettering in New York City, Hollywood Memorial in Florida, and Holy Cross Hospital in Fort Lauderdale. She touched many lives with her compassion and dedication to her patients before dedicating herself fully to raising her family.

Known for her warm hospitality and loving nature, Hali had a talent for making those around her feel welcome. She enjoyed many clubs including gardening, quilting, book clubs as well as kayaking on Lake Winnipesaukee and her beloved yoga. Her home was always a place of comfort and beauty, reflecting her meticulous attention to detail. Above all, her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren, who were the light of her life.