Joseph Biskup

Sunday, September 29, 2024
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Joseph W Biskup, 86, The Villages, FL, formerly of Warroad, MN, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 12, 2024.

He was born October 26, 1937 in Strathcona, MN. He graduated from high school in 1955 and joined the US Navy that fall aboard the USS Macon. After his military service, he worked for over 40 years as a loan officer at Security State Bank in Warroad.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Judy Biskup, The Villages. His children Joni (Steve), Greg (Candi), Joy (Spencer), Steve, and Beth. Step sons Tom and Tim Kirby. 9 Grandchildren and 13 Great Grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at Mulberry Rec Center on Oct 12th 11am to 1pm

