To the Editor:

It has come to my attention that beginning Oct. 1, gate attendants will no longer be present from the hours of midnight to 6 a.m. This is unacceptable. Knowing the gate attendants are present overnight is a contributing factor to my deciding to stay here in The Villages after my father passed away. I feel safer knowing the gates are manned all night. Please reconsider and keep the gates manned 24 hours every day.

Karen Schumacher

Village of Palo Alto