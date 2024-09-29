84.3 F
The Villages
Sunday, September 29, 2024
LWV digital Voter’s Guide offers information about candidates and referendums

By Staff Report
Vote411.orga digital Voter’s Guide, is now available for the November election.

The League of Women Voters of The Villages Tri County offers the guide as a trusted resource for objective election information.

Learn about

  • all the candidates on your ballot – both at the state and local level
  • information about the six proposed amendments to the Florida constitution
  • background on the Supreme Court and Appeals Court judges up for merit retention
  • explanation of amendments to city charters in Dunnellon, Fruitland Park, Lady Lake, Mascotte, Minneola, Mount Dora, and Umatilla.

