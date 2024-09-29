LWV digital Voter’s Guide offers information about candidates and referendums

Vote411.org, a digital Voter’s Guide, is now available for the November election.
The League of Women Voters of The Villages Tri County offers the guide as a trusted resource for objective election information.
Learn about
- all the candidates on your ballot – both at the state and local level
- information about the six proposed amendments to the Florida constitution
- background on the Supreme Court and Appeals Court judges up for merit retention
- explanation of amendments to city charters in Dunnellon, Fruitland Park, Lady Lake, Mascotte, Minneola, Mount Dora, and Umatilla.