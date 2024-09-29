Man pretending to be woman playing in women’s softball in The Villages

To the Editor:

It has come to my attention that there is a man that is being allowed to play in the women’s softball league. As a woman and an athlete, I will not stay silent while a man in a dress forces other women to pretend that this isn’t a problem. He is obligating all of us to take part in his charade.

If this man wants to pretend he’s a woman and wear women’s clothing or wear a woman costume, dance around in the squares, that’s his business. Up to a point. When that man wants to force himself on women and demand that they also pretend he’s a woman and a female athlete; that’s where we draw the line.

Our sports and safety must be protected and it shocks me that here in The Villages, of all places, this madness is being tolerated. It’s not kind to insist that the rights of one delusional man are more important than fairness in women’s sports.

This one mediocre male athlete might not seem like a threat now but what how about the next man? Where does it end? Will you allow a man in the women’s tennis league? Men in women’s golf tournaments playing from the ladies’ tees? In the female changing rooms and showers at the pools? Will there be any sports left that aren’t dominated by men pretending to be women?

If the Villages stands by this ridiculous policy, just know that at the next Senior Games a group of women are going to sweep every 80+ male category available. We’ll be the first men to win every Senior Games gold medal in whatever age bracket we choose to identify with.

If one person can self-identify then everyone can self-identify.

We are asking you to stop the woke mind virus in The Villages before it infects all aspects of our lives. Protect our sports. Protect us from men that want to force their way into our spaces and violate our boundaries.

We reject men in women’s spaces for our protection and for fairness in all sports.

Gabrielle Dexter

Village of Richmond