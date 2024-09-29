The Villages mourns loss of longtime leader of Rainbow Family and Friends

The Villages is mourning the sudden loss of the longtime leader of the Rainbow Family and Friends group.

Peggy Garvin died after returning home from a trip to Virginia Beach, Va. where she had planned to attend her 60th high school class reunion. She skipped the reunion when she learned she had COVID-19. The 78-year-old was recovering, had tested negative and had returned to The Villages when she died in her sleep. She was found Sunday morning by her longtime wife, Wendy O’Donnell. They had been planning a trip to Quebec and were to depart Monday, Sept. 30.

Garvin and O’Donnell, who wed in a church in 1992 in San Diego, moved in 2001 to The Villages.

Together they founded the Rainbow Family and Friends group.

In 2001, attitudes about the gay community were not as accepting as they are today, O’Donnell said. They discovered The Villages was quite conservative. She and Garvin were determined to create a social group where members of the gay community could feel welcome.

The Rainbow Family and Friends grew quickly in numbers and influence. The group raised money for charitable causes, in addition to providing a safe, friendly and festive atmosphere for members of the gay community.

It was with great pride in 2015, when Garvin, O’Donnell and members of the Rainbow Family and Friends gathered at Lake Sumter Landing to celebrate a U.S. Supreme Court decision legalizing gay marriage.

Garvin had many interests, including her well-known love of technology. She was vice president and treasurer of the Drone Club in The Villages. She had worked for many years as a financial adviser.

“Peggy was always courageous, innovative and led with a loving heart. She will be missed by us all,” the Rainbow Family and Friends said Sunday in announcing her sudden passing.

A memorial service will be held at Dignity Memorial Life Celebration Center at 7134 Powell Road in Wildwood at a date and time yet to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Max’s Pet Connection, P.O. Box 2392, Umatilla, FL 32784.