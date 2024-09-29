Villager refuses to cooperate in prosecution of her son

A Villager has refused to cooperate with the prosecutor’s office in connection with a felony charge her son had been facing.

The prosecutor’s office has announced that a charge of battery on a person over the age of 65 will not be pursued in connection with the Aug. 28 arrest of 36-year-old David Mees.

“The victim has refused to cooperate with prosecution. Without her cooperation, the state is unable to prove this case beyond a reasonable doubt,” State Attorney William Gladson said in an announcement of no information.

Mees had been staying with his mother in the Village of Valle Verde, but was “very verbally abusive,” prompting his mother to ask him to leave, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

When the Illinois native refused to leave, his 73-year-old mother picked up the phone to call 911. An argument erupted and Mees slapped his mother on the cheek. She dropped her phone and Mees took it and hid it.