What are they doing with money saved from laying off nighttime gate attendants?

To the Editor:

As much as I agree with Linda, it’s another sore subject to our owners. I made a point sometime ago about the cart path bumps replaced with more cart path bumps. I offered to buy the non-union unqualified workers levels. Still no actions taken. I believe the money they’re saving with nighttime layoffs will be spent spray painting parking lines in the squares at 76 feet per month. Hey it’s a start for those who can’t see the lines and double park. Do you have to use my name this time? Just kidding!

Carl Knecht

Village of Springdale