88.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, September 30, 2024
type here...

Arva Menefee

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Comments

Arva H. Menefee, Jr. 89, of The Villages. Florida, passed away on September 17, 2024, at Mission Oaks Assisted Living in Oxford, Florida.

Arva or better known as “Hank” was born in Center, TX to Ruth and Arva Menefee, Sr. on December 1, 1934. He went to school in Center, TX. and graduated from Texas A&M University. He married his wife Bonnie on July 15, 1978, in Austin, TX. He worked as the “United States Army, Operational Test Command’s Technical Director” for the U.S. Government for more than 20 years. He was an Army Veteran and was awarded several Certificates of Excellence for his innovative designs to help keep the soldiers safe. He was active in the Baptist Church and enjoyed spending his time with his family.

Hank is survived by his spouse Bonnie, his children, Becky, David and Wesley, a brother Curtis, and 2 sisters, Barbara and Diana, as well as 2 granddaughters and 2 great-granddaughters.

The family of Hank wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the staff at Mission Oaks Assisted Living, Vitas Hospice and all his healthcare providers.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Anybody can press a button and enter The Villages

A Village of LaBelle South resident jumps into the debate over gate attendants staffing the overnight hours. He points out that anybody can press a button and enter The Villages.

Golf cart drivers need to slow down!

In a Letter to the Editor, a resident of the Village of Hawkins suggests that speed is contributing to unsafe conditions on the multi-modals paths, including at tunnels.

Must have been a Democrat who stole Trump magnet from golf cart

A Village of Rio Grande resident suspects a Democrat stole a Trump magnet from his golf cart.

What are they doing with money saved from laying off nighttime gate attendants?

A Village of Springdale resident is wondering what The Villages will be doing with the money saved from the nighttime gate attendant layoffs.

Man pretending to be woman playing in women’s softball in The Villages

A Village of Richmond woman is horrified that a man pretending to be a woman is being allowed to play women’s softball in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos