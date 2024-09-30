Arva H. Menefee, Jr. 89, of The Villages. Florida, passed away on September 17, 2024, at Mission Oaks Assisted Living in Oxford, Florida.

Arva or better known as “Hank” was born in Center, TX to Ruth and Arva Menefee, Sr. on December 1, 1934. He went to school in Center, TX. and graduated from Texas A&M University. He married his wife Bonnie on July 15, 1978, in Austin, TX. He worked as the “United States Army, Operational Test Command’s Technical Director” for the U.S. Government for more than 20 years. He was an Army Veteran and was awarded several Certificates of Excellence for his innovative designs to help keep the soldiers safe. He was active in the Baptist Church and enjoyed spending his time with his family.

Hank is survived by his spouse Bonnie, his children, Becky, David and Wesley, a brother Curtis, and 2 sisters, Barbara and Diana, as well as 2 granddaughters and 2 great-granddaughters.

The family of Hank wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the staff at Mission Oaks Assisted Living, Vitas Hospice and all his healthcare providers.