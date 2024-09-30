79.3 F
The Villages
Monday, September 30, 2024
Golf cart drivers need to slow down!

By Letters to the Editor
To the Editor:

Two weeks ago, I was coming out of the last tunnel heading towards Hawkins, an elderly man and his wife lost control navigating the turn going into the tunnel. He was on my side as I was coming out and up the hill.  If I was going any faster, we would have collided. At the same time, I had a man coming up behind me faster than he should have.  He had to stop suddenly behind me.  It could have been a three-cart collision.  I don’t understand why people have to go so fast on the modal path.  What’s the rush?

Cecelia Knights
Village of Hawkins

 

