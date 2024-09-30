Golf cart drivers need to slow down!

To the Editor:

Two weeks ago, I was coming out of the last tunnel heading towards Hawkins, an elderly man and his wife lost control navigating the turn going into the tunnel. He was on my side as I was coming out and up the hill. If I was going any faster, we would have collided. At the same time, I had a man coming up behind me faster than he should have. He had to stop suddenly behind me. It could have been a three-cart collision. I don’t understand why people have to go so fast on the modal path. What’s the rush?

Cecelia Knights

Village of Hawkins