Golf tourney to benefit children living in Ocala National Forest

The Villages Men’s Christian Study Group is teaming up with the Villages Friends of the SoZo Kids, Inc and the Help Agency of the Forest, to raise more than $30,000 for the children living in poverty in the Ocala National Forest.

A golf tournament is set for Oct. 19 at Baseline Golf Course in Ocala.

The Villages Men’s Christian Study Group origin came about during COVID-19 when three men quickly got bored and formed an informal group to socialize on Thursdays.

The group started cooking one meal a month, which led to the group grilling for the SoZo kids every Monday, alternating between two SoZo Kids after-school centers manned by the Help Agency of the Forest. Every member of our group that has ventured out into the Ocala National Forest. One member of the group suggested raising a large sum of money to help the SoZo kids by putting on a golf tournament.

The Villages Men’s Christian Study Group is still accepting sponsors and donors for the tournament. Registration for participating is closed.

Anyone that wishes to become a sponsor can contact Friends of the SoZo Kids, Inc. at Contact@FriendsOfSoZoKids.com