Kenneth A. Powley

Dr. Kenneth Allen Powley, 91, of The Villages passed away at home on September 24, 2024, surrounded by his family. He was born November 4, 1932, in Midland Park, New Jersey to John J. and Marie C. (Vance) Powley. In 1959, Ken married the love of his life, Dorothy (Dot) E. Powley, with whom he shared 65 wonderful years and raised two sons.

Ken pursued his education at Hope College and went on to earn his Doctorate of Dental Surgery (DDS) from Temple University in 1957. Shortly after, he served two years as a Captain in the United States Air Force, spending most of his service stationed in Morocco. A proud veteran, Ken was a member of the American Legion Post 347.

After his military service, he set up his dental practice in his home at Packanack Lake in Wayne, New Jersey, where he happily told bad jokes to many patients for over 40 years.

Ken could fix anything and was an avid golfer, having made 4 hole-in-one’s! His last hole-in-one came when he was 90-years-old. After enjoying multiple years as snowbirds, Ken and Dot made The Villages, Florida, their permanent home in 2016. They made the most of their time at The Villages, joining clubs, attending concerts, eating out, playing golf, and getting together with their many good friends.

Ken is survived by his wife, Dot; his son John Powley and wife Melanie of Frisco, TX; his daughter-in-law Ellen Powley of Wayne, NJ; and six grandchildren: Mary, Ken, Troy (and wife Courtney), Sharon, Nathan, and Jennifer. He was preceded in death by his sister, Dorothy M. Branford, and his son, Kenneth A. Powley, Jr.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, October 5, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at The Harrison of Wildwood, 1477 Huey St, Wildwood, FL 34785.