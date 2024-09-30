79.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, September 30, 2024
type here...

Kenneth A. Powley

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Comments
Kenneth A. Powley
Kenneth A. Powley

Dr. Kenneth Allen Powley, 91, of The Villages passed away at home on September 24, 2024, surrounded by his family. He was born November 4, 1932, in Midland Park, New Jersey to John J. and Marie C. (Vance) Powley. In 1959, Ken married the love of his life, Dorothy (Dot) E. Powley, with whom he shared 65 wonderful years and raised two sons.

Ken pursued his education at Hope College and went on to earn his Doctorate of Dental Surgery (DDS) from Temple University in 1957. Shortly after, he served two years as a Captain in the United States Air Force, spending most of his service stationed in Morocco. A proud veteran, Ken was a member of the American Legion Post 347.

After his military service, he set up his dental practice in his home at Packanack Lake in Wayne, New Jersey, where he happily told bad jokes to many patients for over 40 years.

Ken could fix anything and was an avid golfer, having made 4 hole-in-one’s! His last hole-in-one came when he was 90-years-old. After enjoying multiple years as snowbirds, Ken and Dot made The Villages, Florida, their permanent home in 2016. They made the most of their time at The Villages, joining clubs, attending concerts, eating out, playing golf, and getting together with their many good friends.

Ken is survived by his wife, Dot; his son John Powley and wife Melanie of Frisco, TX; his daughter-in-law Ellen Powley of Wayne, NJ; and six grandchildren: Mary, Ken, Troy (and wife Courtney), Sharon, Nathan, and Jennifer. He was preceded in death by his sister, Dorothy M. Branford, and his son, Kenneth A. Powley, Jr.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, October 5, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at The Harrison of Wildwood, 1477 Huey St, Wildwood, FL 34785.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Anybody can press a button and enter The Villages

A Village of LaBelle South resident jumps into the debate over gate attendants staffing the overnight hours. He points out that anybody can press a button and enter The Villages.

Golf cart drivers need to slow down!

In a Letter to the Editor, a resident of the Village of Hawkins suggests that speed is contributing to unsafe conditions on the multi-modals paths, including at tunnels.

Must have been a Democrat who stole Trump magnet from golf cart

A Village of Rio Grande resident suspects a Democrat stole a Trump magnet from his golf cart.

What are they doing with money saved from laying off nighttime gate attendants?

A Village of Springdale resident is wondering what The Villages will be doing with the money saved from the nighttime gate attendant layoffs.

Man pretending to be woman playing in women’s softball in The Villages

A Village of Richmond woman is horrified that a man pretending to be a woman is being allowed to play women’s softball in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos