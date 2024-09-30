89.7 F
The Villages
Monday, September 30, 2024
Learn about six amendments to Florida Constitution on November ballot

By Staff Report
Comments

Six amendments to the Florida Constitution are on the November ballot. Many voters are looking for unbiased information on what a “yes” and “no” vote mean.

The League of Women Voters of Florida supplies that information in their voter guide now available on Vote411.org.  In addition to an explanation of each amendment, the voter guide lists organizations supporting and opposing as well as those organizations’ arguments for the positions they are taking.

Even more information on the amendments is available at presentations made by the League of Women Voters of The Villages/Tri-County.  Any organization may book a presentation of Decisions 2014 by visiting the Book a Speaker page on the League’s website: lwvtrifl.org.  The presentations are offered as a public service, although donations are always appreciated.

In addition, current bookings, which are open to the public, can be found on the League’s website, lwvtrifl.org.

In addition to the amendments, the League’s voter guide contains candidates’ responses to questions relevant to the offices they are seeking.  When voters enter their address,  the guide will be personalized to show only what will be on their ballot: national, state and local races, the six Florida amendments, nine judicial retention elections, as well as ballot initiatives for voters in Dunnellon, Fruitland Park, Lady Lake, Mascotte, Minneola, Mount Dora and Umatilla.

