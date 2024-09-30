MAGA Club ready to turn up political heat with golf cart rally

The Villages MAGA Club is ready to turn up the political heat with a golf cart rally in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

The MAGA Club rally is set for Sunday afternoon and will travel from Lake Sumter Landing to Brownwood.

After the rally, MAGA members plan to cool off with a little BYOB libation in an after-party at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

Golf carts will be lining up at 1 p.m. Sunday at Creekside Medical, across from Barnes & Noble at Lake Sumter Landing. The golf carts are scheduled to depart at 2:30 p.m.

MAGA members are also calling on Trump supporters to line the route and the squares, preferably with signs touting the Trump/Vance ticket.

The after-party at SeaBreeze Recreation Center is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. A $10 donation is being sought for the event. Seating will be limited. For more information, email MAGA Club leader Tommy Jamieson at tjamieson51@yahoo.com

In addition, those needing signs can contact Jamieson.