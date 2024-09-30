81.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, September 30, 2024
type here...

MAGA Club ready to turn up political heat with golf cart rally

By Staff Report
Comments

The Villages MAGA Club is ready to turn up the political heat with a golf cart rally in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

The MAGA Club rally is set for Sunday afternoon and will travel from Lake Sumter Landing to Brownwood.

After the rally, MAGA members plan to cool off with a little BYOB libation in an after-party at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

Golf carts will be lining up at 1 p.m. Sunday at Creekside Medical, across from Barnes & Noble at Lake Sumter Landing. The golf carts are scheduled to depart at 2:30 p.m.

MAGA members are also calling on Trump supporters to line the route and the squares, preferably with signs touting the Trump/Vance ticket.

The after-party at SeaBreeze Recreation Center is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. A $10 donation is being sought for the event. Seating will be limited. For more information, email MAGA Club leader Tommy Jamieson at tjamieson51@yahoo.com

In addition, those needing signs can contact Jamieson.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Anybody can press a button and enter The Villages

A Village of LaBelle South resident jumps into the debate over gate attendants staffing the overnight hours. He points out that anybody can press a button and enter The Villages.

Golf cart drivers need to slow down!

In a Letter to the Editor, a resident of the Village of Hawkins suggests that speed is contributing to unsafe conditions on the multi-modals paths, including at tunnels.

Must have been a Democrat who stole Trump magnet from golf cart

A Village of Rio Grande resident suspects a Democrat stole a Trump magnet from his golf cart.

What are they doing with money saved from laying off nighttime gate attendants?

A Village of Springdale resident is wondering what The Villages will be doing with the money saved from the nighttime gate attendant layoffs.

Man pretending to be woman playing in women’s softball in The Villages

A Village of Richmond woman is horrified that a man pretending to be a woman is being allowed to play women’s softball in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos