89.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, September 30, 2024
type here...

Mark your calendar for VAA’s Fall Art Show in The Villages

By Staff Report
Comments

The Visual Arts Association will be presenting a fall art show with more than 65 artists exhibiting and selling original two and three-dimensional creations from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 at the Rohan Recreation Center.

“Not only will these pieces enhance your home but will make well appreciated gifts also. There will also be a Pumpkin Patch in the lobby with everlasting sculptures, created by members to be on a silent auction with all the proceeds to support the VAA Arts Scholarships to graduating seniors pursuing a career in the  arts,”said Jo Magram of the VAA.

Refreshments will also be available in the craft room with donations to support scholarship program. For more information contact Jo Magram at (845) 807-7489.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Anybody can press a button and enter The Villages

A Village of LaBelle South resident jumps into the debate over gate attendants staffing the overnight hours. He points out that anybody can press a button and enter The Villages.

Golf cart drivers need to slow down!

In a Letter to the Editor, a resident of the Village of Hawkins suggests that speed is contributing to unsafe conditions on the multi-modals paths, including at tunnels.

Must have been a Democrat who stole Trump magnet from golf cart

A Village of Rio Grande resident suspects a Democrat stole a Trump magnet from his golf cart.

What are they doing with money saved from laying off nighttime gate attendants?

A Village of Springdale resident is wondering what The Villages will be doing with the money saved from the nighttime gate attendant layoffs.

Man pretending to be woman playing in women’s softball in The Villages

A Village of Richmond woman is horrified that a man pretending to be a woman is being allowed to play women’s softball in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos