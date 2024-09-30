Mark your calendar for VAA’s Fall Art Show in The Villages

The Visual Arts Association will be presenting a fall art show with more than 65 artists exhibiting and selling original two and three-dimensional creations from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 at the Rohan Recreation Center.

“Not only will these pieces enhance your home but will make well appreciated gifts also. There will also be a Pumpkin Patch in the lobby with everlasting sculptures, created by members to be on a silent auction with all the proceeds to support the VAA Arts Scholarships to graduating seniors pursuing a career in the arts,”said Jo Magram of the VAA.

Refreshments will also be available in the craft room with donations to support scholarship program. For more information contact Jo Magram at (845) 807-7489.