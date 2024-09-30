In a world where Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) is becoming a staple in industries from healthcare to Big Tech, few realize that its roots stretch back decades. For traders looking to harness the power of A.I., VantagePoint stands out as a pioneering force. Founded in 1979, the company has been leveraging A.I. to provide traders with market forecasting tools since 1991, long before A.I. became the buzzword it is today. At the helm of this innovative company is Lane Mendelsohn, President of Vantagepoint A.I., who keeps this family-owned business thriving.

A Legacy of Innovation

Artificial intelligence, while seemingly new, traces its origin back to the 1950s at Carnegie Mellon University. Lane’s father and Founder of Vantagepoint A.I., Lou Mendelsohn, was an early adopter of this revolutionary technology during his time at the university in the 1960s. Although A.I. was still in its infancy, Lou recognized its potential. Fast forward to the 1980s, and Lou had already made waves by developing the first commercial trading software that performed historical backtesting and simulations. His next breakthrough came in 1991, when he introduced VantagePoint—the first-ever A.I. forecasting software designed specifically for individual traders.

Staying Ahead of the Curve

Since its inception, VantagePoint has been a trailblazer, consistently staying at the forefront of A.I. development in financial market forecasting. According to Lane Mendelsohn, the key to their long-standing success lies in constant innovation. “We’ve been forecasting the markets with A.I. for over three decades. That means all of that data has been used, in real-time, to teach the A.I. what to look for when forecasting individual stocks, Options, and other financial vehicles. The markets are constantly evolving, and we have to be vigilant in refining our technology to ensure we maintain that edge.”

VantagePoint’s A.I. forecasts over 2,300 stocks, ETFs, futures, forex pairs, commodities, and cryptocurrencies daily. The software analyzes up to 90 input values per asset, translating to over 1.4 million data points per day. With the inclusion of options trading forecasts, VantagePoint processes more than 1 billion data points daily—a feat no human could ever achieve manually(!). This scale and precision are a direct result of the company’s relentless investment in research and development, with over $10 million spent in the last decade alone.

What Sets VantagePoint Apart for Independent Traders?

While many A.I.-driven trading platforms have emerged in recent years, VantagePoint’s longevity, accuracy, and proprietary technology distinguish it from others claiming to have similar technology. “No one else in this space has third-party verified accuracy up to 87.4%,” Lane emphasizes. VantagePoint’s proven accuracy, combined with over 45 years of company history and two proprietary U.S. patents, makes it a unique offering in the trading world.

The company’s patented intermarket analysis technology identifies the markets that drive and influence the price of a particular asset. For instance, to forecast Nvidia stock ($NVDA), VantagePoint looks at 30 related markets that impact Nvidia’s price. These relationships are continually weighed and adjusted, ensuring the forecasts stay relevant. Additionally, VantagePoint has transformed traditional lagging indicators, such as Bollinger Bands and MACD, into predictive tools through its second patent, providing traders with a significant advantage.

VantagePoint in action. Please note the screenshot is from past data and may be atypical. Trading involves risk and is not suitable for all investors.

Advice for Traders: Do Your Homework

For traders considering adopting A.I. in their trading strategies, Lane’s advice is simple: do your due diligence. “You need to ensure that the A.I. you’re using is proprietary and serves a purpose that a human trader couldn’t achieve alone. It needs to be highly accurate, reliable, and capable of deep learning for market forecasting. VantagePoint is the only A.I. for traders that checks all those boxes.”

With its deep-rooted history, dual-patented technology, and unwavering commitment to innovation, Vantagepoint A.I. has cemented its place as a leading force in market forecasting. Independent traders seeking an edge would do well to explore the world of possibilities this advanced software offers.

