Must have been a Democrat who stole Trump magnet from golf cart

To the Editor:

I’d love to know who the triggered Harris/Walz supporter is that stole our Trump 2024 Take America Back Again magnet off the back of our golf cart yesterday. I would have just given it to you if you asked, I have plenty of them. I know it wasn’t a MAGA supporter because we don’t steal from others. Does it bother you people so much, where you have to destroy or steal other people’s property, just because they don’t agree with you? How sad and pathetic you must be to resort to stealing a magnet at your age, because you don’t like the message.

James Andersen

Village of Rio Grande