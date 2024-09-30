Owen Rex Singleton Jr.

Owen Rex Singleton, Jr., 80, passed away on September 27, 2024 at U.F. Health Spanish Plaines Hospital, The Villages, Florida with his loving family surrounding his bedside. Owen was born on Aril 10, 1944 in Chattanooga, Tennessee to his parents Owen Rex Singleton and Evelyn (Reno) Singleton.

Rex was a Foreman in the Masonry Industry and had worked for LePore and Son’s Construction. He was the Co-Owner of R & R Masonry in Sumter County, Florida. While working in Pennsylvania he met his wife Bonnie at Morey’s Tavern in Williamsport, Pennsylvania and began a beautiful relationship built on love. He and his wife Bonnie moved to Holiday, Florida twenty years ago from Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Rex was a member of the Elks Lodge #1719 in Tarpon Springs, Florida. He was of the Christian faith. He was a Veteran of the United States Army serving in Germany prior to the Vietnam War. Rex was a member of the International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers. He enjoyed his farm in Oxford, Florida and being surrounded by his loving family.

He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years: Bonnie Singleton of Holiday, FL; three sons: Michael Singleton of Oxford, FL, Douglas Singleton of Heath Springs, SC and Dwayne Singleton and his wife Kalena of Oxford, FL; a daughter: Lori Seay of Bushnell, FL; two brothers: Robert Singleton and his wife Vicki of Holiday, FL and Troy Singleton and his wife Debbie of Spring Hill, FL; nine loving grandchildren; eight beloved great-grandchildren: many loving nieces and nephews and his loving pup Kailey.

Rex was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Doris Boyer and his brother-in-law, Leon Boyer.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. at Banks, Page-Theus Funeral Home, Wildwood, Florida. A Gathering prior to the service will take place at the funeral home from 12:00 p.m.