Monday, September 30, 2024
Resident of The Villages sentenced after found passed out in golf cart

By Staff Report
Terry James Manfred Roberts
Terry James Manfred Roberts

A Village of Piedmont man has been placed on probation after he was found passed out in golf cart near a CVS Pharmacy.

Terry James Manfred Roberts, 49, pleaded no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to charges of driving under the influence, possession of fentanyl and possession of methamphetamine. He has been placed on probation for one year, will lose his driver’s license for six months and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.

Roberts was in a golf cart at a stop sign for about 15 minutes at about 10:30 p.m. Sept. 20, 2023 near the CVS Pharmacy at County Road 466 and County Road 101, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A caller notified law enforcement about the situation. When a deputy found him, Roberts was slumped over the wheel of the golf cart and had a large Mike’s Hard Lemonade in the cupholder in the center console.

Roberts agreed to take part in field sobriety exercises, but swayed and lost his balance while trying to perform the exercises. He was found to be in possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

He provided breath samples that registered .000. He refused to provide a urine sample.

