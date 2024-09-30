Send Lady Lake leaders a message by voting against charter amendments

Although the Lady Lake Commission recently rejected the request to annex Grand Oaks development, they have been on an annexing spree over the last several years. And, when not annexing they have been busy granting water and sewer privileges to Sumter County apartment complexes like the one on CR 466 and the other huge development on CR 466 currently under construction along with Walmart.

The only reason they rejected Grand Oaks was the huge outcry against it from the public. While the other annexations went generally unnoticed. If one considers the effects of annexation there should be some benefit to the annexing community and its residents. However, that is usually not the case because the measly impact fees and subsequent property taxes are not sufficient to cover the long-term costs of providing services like, water, sewer, police, parks, road maintenance, etc. and sometimes schools. Why else would developers want to subject their property to annexation?

Even more important, when will the property tax generated by the annexed properties be realized. Certainly not until the properties are built. The future budgets for Lady Lake should reflect the increased revenue from those properties. Those increase should be substantial. If so, why do we need a 7.5% property tax increase?

Residents with a homestead exemption are limited to a 3%/yr. increase while non-resident owned properties will feel the full brunt of the increase all at once since they are limited to 10%/yr. increase. Homesteaders will take two and one-half years to get the full effect of this increase, but they will get all of the 7.5% within the next three years.

I went back to review the growth in property tax revenue over the last eight years primarily due to increases in assessed value and it was around 64% including 10.1% in each of the last two years. Did Lady Lake Commission consider the anticipated growth when they approved 7.5% increase? Someone should know this because the 7.5% may not be needed when you combine that normal growth with the anticipated annexation property value growth. I admit I do not know, but that is not our job. That job should be done by the Lady Lake Commission. Have they even considered the effect of adding 7.5% property tax increase on residents living on a fixed income? Do they care?

What I do know is there are three Charter amendments proposed on the Nov. 5 ballot affecting Lady Lake Commission. The effect of those amendments is to extend the terms of currently elected commissioners without them having to stand for re-election first. It also therefore, grants some of them an extra one-year term and pay! All of this without having to be re-elected since their terms are two years and the amendments, if approved will extend their terms and pay. All future terms would be four years. Even Congressional candidates must be re-elected every two years. Why would we want them to have four-year terms? Only for their convenience, not yours. Certainly not based on prior performance. They could not do it themselves so they want you to do it for them.

I don’t know about you, but I don’t think any elected official should benefit from an action they took to place amendments on the ballot, without a condition that it does not take effect until they stand for re-election. It simply defies logic and democracy. The first amendment would extend the term of all Commissioners elected in 2023 for one year. Commissioners elected in 2023 were elected to serve a two-year term NOT THREE. All future terms would be four years but that would be after commissioners stood for re-election and after you approve this amendment assuming you want commissioners to have a four-year term. Do you? Four years is a long time to pass in the event someone is not performing up to par. That is why local officials are elected for two-year terms. They are closest to the voters and voters can react to their performance every two years. Just like Congress and State Representatives.

The only redeeming factor is that the residents get the final say by voting for or against the amendments on November 5, 2024. They appear on the final page of the four-page ballot.

I suggest every Lady Lake voter take a hard look at what has been happening in Lady Lake with all of the automatic annexations, development approvals, extensions of water and sewer service, outside the Town of Lady Lake, into Sumter County and now attempting to extend their own terms in office after just adopting 7.5% property tax increase as a gift to you.

If you like what they have done and continue to do, I encourage you to vote yes for all of the amendments on the ballot.

However, if you dislike what they have done, then you must vote NO for all of the Lady Lake Charter amendments! I will. This is your only chance to express your objections and send a message to the Lady Lake Commission that they cannot fool you into extending their terms without first standing for re-election.

Robert Nyce is a resident of the Village of La Reynalda, which is within the Town of Lady Lake.