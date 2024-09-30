Wildwood officials hear concerns about automatic annexation policy

A rural Sumter County homeowner who puts up a new shed could find their property automatically annexed to Wildwood or another city under a new county policy.

Wildwood officials, who said they support only voluntary annexation, pushed back against the policy at a Monday workshop meeting.

Residents of the former Wildwood Country Resort, where one resident recently annexed to Wildwood, also weighed in on the issue.

The policy affects property in a city’s joint planning area, which is designated for future annexation. If property owners in that area take out building permits for expansion such as adding a shed or carport, they would be required to annex to the city. Building permits for repairs would not trigger the annexation.

“Over time, these properties are going to come into the city limits,” said City Manager Jason McHugh.

Properties do not have to be contiguous to the city limits and may not receive city water and wastewater services, but would pay city taxes if annexed. If they receive utility services, they would qualify for a 25 percent discount once they are in the city limits.

“The utility shed is going to cause a real problem,” said Mayor Ed Wolf, who encouraged McHugh to continue working with county officials to modify the policy.

In the former Wildwood Country Resort, a mobile home community, one property owner of about 140 annexed to Wildwood. An island surrounded by the city, the neighborhood is south of State Road 44 near Buena Vista Boulevard.

Some residents support annexation while others oppose it. Most would like to see their private roads fixed.

“I’m scared,” said Paul Rullo. “How do we protect the value? Somebody’s got to pay for the roads.”

Lois Baker said heavy truck traffic during nearby road construction tore up neighborhood streets.

“The road in front of my house has been dug up multiple times because of a water problem,” she said.

Although most of it has not been annexed, the neighborhood receives water and wastewater services from the city.

“Obviously, the community is geographically and functionally part of Wildwood,” said Jack Scott.

He said residents once signed a petition to annex to Wildwood, but it did not happen.