Tuesday, October 1, 2024
Belligerent man arrested at bar at restaurant at town square

By Staff Report
Jason Kyle Cochran
A belligerent man was arrested after a disturbance at a restaurant at a town square in The Villages.

Officers were called Saturday night to Bella Vita steakhouse at Spanish Springs Town Square where 50-year-old Jason Kyle Cochran, who lives in the Stonecrest retirement community in Summerfield, was being restrained by fellow patrons at the bar, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Cochran had indicated he was going to drive home and it appeared he was intoxicated. People at the bar indicated Cochran fell when he tried to stand up. Those at the bar said Cochran’s behavior made them feel uncomfortable.

Police arranged for a taxi for Cochran. However, his belligerent behavior continued and he began to shout profanities at a female police officer.

Cochran is a registered sex offender. He was convicted in 2001 of lewd conduct in Orange County, Calif. He was arrested on a charge of disorderly intoxication. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $500 bond.

