Conservative Republicans for Harris

To the Editor:

We all have learned how firmly entrenched the MAGA movement is in the Republican party. But, because of the age group here in The Villages, surely there are moderate Republicans who have some distaste, but vote for Trump merely out of party loyalty as Republicans.

Why then wouldn’t they be moved by the hundreds of prominent conservative Republicans and former administration cabinet members, staff, senior military and security officials who have come forward in recent weeks warning that Trump is UNFIT to be President? What about the 700+ members of the group, National Security Leaders for America, which included former Ambassadors, Secretaries of State and Defense & retired Generals? They state, “where Trump is impulsive and ill-informed, VP Harris is strategic and prepared.”

Both groups consider Trump a threat to our nation’s security and democracy. All pledge to cross party lines as needed to put country above party and vote for Harris. These are people who know Trump and many worked with him in the White House. Virtually none of the MAGAs here in the Villages know Trump or ever met him. I know him and knew his father. They were and are con men and unethical business people. I even had to get Fred Trump out of jail once back in 1976, at Donald’s plea to me. True. Google “Fred Trump jail 1976”.

Why not believe the hundreds and hundreds of conservative Republicans being patriotic and putting our nations safety and security first and country above party? They know Trump. You do NOT! Trust them and believe them. Vote Harris/Walz as patriots.

William Beckett

Village of Sanibel